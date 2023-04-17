Mercedes debuts the Maybach EQS SUV with more power, range, and luxury

I can’t get over the huge faux grill.

Mercedes today revealed the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, an electric SUV built on its excellent EQS SUV. In this edition buyers get ultra-luxury appointments including special cup holders designed to hold champagne flutes.

Back to the grill. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is dripping with historic Maybach design elements: two-tone paint, imposing wheels, a proper hood ornament, and, yes, a grill with filigree slats even though it’s electric and there isn’t a radiator to protect.

The interior is packed with exclusive features including wood panels, front-and-rear massaging seats, and more pillows than my bed. The dashboard sports three large screens (same as the standard EQS) with one for the instrument cluster, center stack, and passenger. This EQS edition is the first Mercedes vehicle to use vegetable tanned leather with coffee bean shells used as the tanning agents. Mercedes is also keen on explaining its leather selection process, stating in a press release that its “leather supply chain is free from any form of illegal deforestation and the grazing areas do not contribute to the endangerment or loss of natural forests.”

This Maybach version of the EQS has the same overall dimensions as its Merc brother, but the powertrain is significantly more potent. Power is increased in the Maybach edition with an AWD, dual-motor affair outputting 649 hp and 700 lb-ft. That’s a significant increase from the standard Mercedes version that features up to 536 hp and 633 lb-ft. The electric range is higher too, with a provisional WLTP range of 372 miles on a charge. Top speed is 130 mph and it takes 4.1 seconds to hit 60 mph.

Even with the impressive powertrain, Maybach buyers might not care about how it feels to drive this vehicle. After all, Maybach owners do not drive their Maybachs. Maybach owners sit in the back, and their chauffeur drives. To that end, the backseat seems like a lovely place for a road trip. The rear seats are more luxurious than the front and are equipped with ventilation, massaging functions, and neck and shoulder heating. If the Executive Rear Seat Package Plus is selected, the vehicle comes equipped with a calf massager, and when the rear seat reclines, the front passenger seat automatically moves forward for additional leg room. There’s even an optional refrigerator compartment, folding rear tables, and a special compartment to hold the aforementioned champagne flutes.

Compared to the standard EQS, this version seems like a worthy vehicle to carry the Maybach name even if it has a questionable front end. It features a significant increase in range and power, and is equipped with enough luxury amenities to satisfy even the most ostentatious oil magnate. Pricing hasn’t been released yet; don’t expect a bargain.

