Unicorns are rare, but what about real?

Alex Wilhelm Mary Ann Azevedo Natasha Mascarenhas 7 hours

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This week Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex enjoyed the warming climate and the fact that there are some positive vibes in the venture market as well. Hell, we even had a nine-figure round to chew on!

Here’s the show rundown:

Lastly, there are just a couple days left to place your Webby Awards votes for our friends at Found and Chain Reaction.

We are back Monday morning, see you all at Early Stage!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website

Equity drops at 7:00 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!