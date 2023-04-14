Twitter Blue vs Meta Verified and other TC news

Blue checkmarks on Twitter and Instagram are used by public figures and media outlets to say, “you can trust I am who I say I am and you can trust me.” But now both Twitter and Meta have changed the rules around how to get verified, and in the process have stripped some of the legitimacy from the all-powerful checkmark. This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, I’m talking to TechCrunch’s newest reporter, Morgan Sung about the price of being verified on social media.

Use Promo code ‘TCPOD’ to ger 40% founder and investor passes to Early Stage on April 20 in Boston.

Articles from the episode: