‘Game of Thrones’ fans are getting a new spinoff based on characters Dunk and Egg

Among the many announcements during today’s Warner Bros. Discovery press event, the company revealed it greenlit a new Game of Thrones prequel called “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.”

A release date has yet to be announced, but the show will eventually debut on Max, WBD’s new streaming service.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is based on George R.R. Martin’s series of “Dunk and Egg” novellas. The series will take place in Westeros and follow the adventures of a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and young squire Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Dunk is the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and Egg will one day become king.

The spinoff occurs nearly 100 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne. It takes place in the same universe as “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Fans of the Dunk and Egg stories have waited years to hear more about the series since George R.R. Martin suggested the spinoff in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly. More rumors of the “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” series circulated in 2020.

The greenlit Max project is only the second Game of Thrones spinoff to make it to the streaming service. “House of the Dragon” generated an average of 29 million U.S. viewers per episode and is now in production for its second season.

In addition to “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” WBD also announced many other exciting spinoffs derived from popular IP. This includes a Harry Potter series, the Batman spinoff series titled “The Penguin,” a drama series based on The Conjuring franchise, a comedy series based on The Big Bang Theory and more.