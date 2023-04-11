Rebranding egg donation with Lauren Makler from Cofertility

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Lauren Makler, the co-founder and CEO of Cofertility, a startup looking to shake up egg donation. Lauren talks about how her background launching Uber Health and her personal fertility journey inspired her to launch the company. She also talked about how she built her founding team and how the company plans to destigmatize egg donation. Plus, Darrell and Becca get into some of the gray areas this company may find itself in as it continues to grow.

