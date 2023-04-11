MCU’s female superhero trio team up in ‘The Marvels’ movie

Marvel Studios released a teaser trailer today for “The Marvels,” featuring three badass female superheroes—Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Rambeau. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 10 and sees Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris reprise their roles.

“The Marvels” is the third movie of the MCU’s Phase Five and takes place right after the post-credits scene in the season one finale of the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel.” The scene showed Kamala (Vellani) swapping places with Carol Danvers (Larson).

The trailer confirms that whenever one of the Marvels uses her abilities, someone switches places. (Kind of like the plot of “Freaky Friday” but for mutants). For instance, Kamala switches with S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau, Danver’s estranged niece, while she’s working with Nick Fury in space.

In addition to the body-switching dilemma, the three superheroes must team up to stop a new intergalactic threat—the Kree Empire.

The footage from the teaser trailer was first revealed at the D23 Expo 2022. Marvel Studios has since shifted the theatrical release of “The Marvels” from July 28 to November. The movie will arrive on Disney+ later in the year. It’s our guess that it’ll get a streaming release in late December, approximately 45 days after the theatrical release.