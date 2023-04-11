Listen to the TechCrunch Live Podcast for top founders and investors giving actionable advice

Did you know TechCrunch’s weekly event series has a podcast? Aptly called The TechCrunch Live Podcast, these shows are condensed versions of the weekly event minus the video. Of course, if you prefer to watch the show, it’s available on YouTube right here.

Over the last month, we’ve had some amazing conversations with top founders and investors, all hosted by TechCrunch reporters. The show is embedded below and available on all podcast platforms.

Security Editor Zack Whittaker spoke with Sequoia partner Andrew Reed and Christina Cacioppo, co-founder and CEO of Vanta. The trio discussed why startups should focus on compliance early, the value of making SOC 2 easy and low-cost for companies, and what VCs are looking for in compliance-focused companies. Listen here.

Transportation reporter Rebecca Bellan interviewed Eric Tarczynski, Contrary Capital founder and partner, and AtoB co-founder Harshita Arora. The trio discussed red flags investors keep an eye out for, how the VC and startup world reacts to the Girl Genius versus the Boy Genius, the pain points of the trucking industry, and why a fintech product aims to solve them. Listen here.

Startup Battlefield Editor Neesha Tambe talked with Oma Fertility co-founder Kiran Joshi and Root Ventures Partner Chrissy Meyer talk about how Oma is building an impressive company to radically improve in vitro fertilization. It’s a fascinating conversation that’s personal for Neesha, too. Listen here.

I hope you give these episodes a listen. TechCrunch Live is in its third season now, and the event is always changing with new topics and guests. As always, the event is free to attend and participate. Each show records and broadcasts live most Wednesdays at 12:00 pdt. Register here for the event platform or just turn into the show (on YouTube, Facebook, and TechCrunch) at the right time.