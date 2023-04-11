Fitbit will start prompting users to migrate to Google Accounts this summer

Google and Fitbit have announced that existing Fitbit users will have the option to start logging in using a Google account this summer. Users aren’t required to move to a Google Account immediately, but will need to do so by 2025. If you’re a new Fitbit user, you’ll be required to register with a Google Account this summer.

Today’s announcement isn’t surprising, given that the tech giant revealed last fall that it was going to require all Fitbit users to start logging in using a Google account in the future. Users will start seeing prompts upon opening the Fitbit app and will soon be able to get a jump start on the migration. Alternatively, users can also head over to the Settings menu.

Google is positioning the new login requirements as being more convenient for users, even though it goes without saying that many users won’t be fond of the change. The company says that by moving away from Fitbit’s login system to its own, users will have unified privacy controls. Google also notes that users will also be able to see and manage where they are logged in across their Google Account.

“Moving to Google Accounts lets us build a great foundation for Fitbit’s future, while providing you with added benefits,” the company wrote in a blog post. “This is an important step to bring even more helpful updates and engaging experiences to you. There’s a lot more to come and we can’t wait to share more soon.”

Besides the login experience, users shouldn’t expect any changes when accessing historical health and wellness stats. Google also reiterates that Fitbit health and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads and will continue to be kept separate from Google Ads data.

Ever since Google introduced the Pixel Watch last fall, the tech giant has been integrating Fitbit’s services and products into its own portfolio. Fitbit recently removed all adventures, challenges, and open groups from its app. Prior to the company’s acquisition, Fitbit touted its social features as a bit part of its platform and community, so the change was a shock to users.

By requiring users to eventually move to a Google Account, users will be moved even further away from the Fitbit experience they’ve become accustomed to over the past several years.