Attend Ajay Agarwal’s TechCrunch Early Stage roundtable to hear his advice to early-stage software companies

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place on April 20, 2023, and we're thrilled to announce a late addition to the program. Long-time, early-stage investor Ajay Agarwal is hosting a roundtable to discuss lessons learned with other Early Stage attendees. Ajay has been an instrumental investor since joining Bain Capital Ventures in 2003.

For the last 20 years, Ajay’s worked with early-stage founders to build companies from seed to unicorn such as SendGrid, Clari, Gainsight, FourKites, 6sense, and Bloomreach. Ajay will share some of the lessons learned from those experiences and how they can be applied to younger companies. He spends most of his time investing in early-stage application software companies, so if that’s you, you’re not going to want to miss this roundtable.

Ajay is coming to Early Stage just weeks after Bain Capital Ventures announced two new funds. Bain’s venture arm raised $1.9 billion across two funds, a $1.4 billion fund for seed to growth-stage startups and a $1.4 billion fund for later-stage opportunities. Hopefully he’s bringing his checkbook with him.

Like all of Early Stage’s roundtables, capacity is very limited and seats are available on a first come, first served basis. These sessions are not recorded and thus not available for later viewing.

TC Early Stage is our annual founder summit. Workshops, breakouts and roundtables — led by established founders, leading subject-matter experts and VCs — cover core entrepreneurial topics across fundraising, marketing and operations.

