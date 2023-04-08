Selling insurance is hard, but that’s not bad news for insurtechs

W

I spent quite a bit of time lately looking at the latest in insurtech. What’s great about zooming in on a sector is that I hear things that I didn’t expect. Talking to investors has also helped me confirm some of my intuition on topics like cash diversification and M&As. — Anna

Insurtech faceoff: B2B vs. B2C

When I reached out to investors recently for our latest insurtech survey, I was curious to know how the economy was affecting insurance purchase decisions and whether this made B2B companies more appealing to VCs than their B2C peers.

My reasoning was that inflation could be weighing so heavily on family budgets that they may decide to cut down spending on expenses such as insurance. Perhaps not the best call, but if it’s either food or better insurance, the choice becomes easier.

While businesses have also been looking to cut costs, they are less likely to forgo insurance, especially for the risks they are more exposed to. For insurtech startups, this would create an environment in which it is easier to sell B2B products than B2C ones. But is it actually the case?

As usual, it turns out that the answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no — but also more interesting.