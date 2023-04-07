The AI machines are coming for thought work, and other TC news

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Podcast, where we break down the biggest stories in tech with the people who covered them.
The internet is always changing, but something about generative AI feels different. With the advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the machines are evolving beyond remix and delivery machines to become the content creators themselves. In this week’s episode, Darrell Etherington talks with Techcrunch senior reporter Devin Coldewey about how the AI hype is overshadowing some of its shadier possible cultural side effects.
Use promo code TCPOD to get 40% off Founder and Investor passes to Early Stage on April 20 in Boston.
Articles from the episode:
- The Great Pretender
- The takeaways from Stanford’s 386-page report on the state of AI
- A knife so sharp you don’t feel it cut
More from TechCrunch
- Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
- Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain
- Twitter’s new dog icon is sending dogecoin — sigh — to the moon
- Twitter’s new homepage logo is very doge-y
- Bob Lee, creator of Cash App and former CTO of Square, stabbed to death