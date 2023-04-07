The AI machines are coming for thought work, and other TC news

The internet is always changing, but something about generative AI feels different. With the advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the machines are evolving beyond remix and delivery machines to become the content creators themselves. In this week’s episode, Darrell Etherington talks with Techcrunch senior reporter Devin Coldewey about how the AI hype is overshadowing some of its shadier possible cultural side effects.



