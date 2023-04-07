TechCrunch’s crypto-focused podcast Chain Reaction is nominated for a Webby Award

Every week something newsworthy (or chaotic) transpires in the wild world of crypto. And this week was no different, but for somewhat personal reasons.

I’m excited to share that the podcast I host, Chain Reaction, was nominated for a Webby award in the Best Technology Podcast category.

You can help Chain Reaction win by voting here. Voting closes April 20.

Chain Reaction’s most recent season has brought on a number of industry experts, be they an investor, founder, personality or skeptic. Our goal is to learn alongside readers and listeners about a budding industry with potentially huge implications for the future of everything — from finance to art to the internet itself.

In recent months, we’ve had guests from Andreessen Horowitz, Avalanche, Strike, Lolli, BNB Chain, Aptos and Polygon.

The Chain Reaction podcast aims to dive deep into a range of topics with interviewees, including:

In the coming months we’re going to have more big-name guests and companies join the podcast to share their insights with our listeners. So keep an eye out for what’s next (and whether we win this Webby we were nominated for!)

Chain Reaction is produced by Yashad Kulkarni and Maggie Stamets. Subscribe to Chain Reaction on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite pod platform to keep up with the latest episodes, and please leave us a review if you like what you hear.