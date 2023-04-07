Don’t ever leak data, but especially if you’re building this

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This was Y Combinator week in a sense, with the well-known accelerator showing off hundreds of startups over a two-day period. We had some thoughts about that. But! There was a lot more for Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex to dig into, so we have a little something for everyone today.

Here’s the show notes, enjoy!

Latin America was back on the show thanks to Mary Ann, giving us a good reminder that we have not spent enough time lately looking at the region.

We closed with Frank, a frank chat that frankly had us shaking our heads. Fraud is bad, and nearly doubly so when it comes to startups, where trust plays such a critical role.

Equity will return to your ears Monday morning, cheers until then!