Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023

We hope you’ve filled out your brackets by now because the madness is officially here. Last night kicked off NCAA Selection Sunday, where the full March Madness schedules were finalized for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Fans that want to watch all the men’s basketball games can subscribe to live TV streaming services that provide access to CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV. Meanwhile, the women’s tournament will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU.
DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV provide access to all these networks.
In terms of the men’s tournament, Sling TV subscribers can get the Blue plan, which carries TBS, TNT and truTV, but not CBS. It’s important to note that you need CBS if you want to watch the men’s Final Four and NCAA Championship games. FuboTV and Paramount+ Premium only have CBS and not TBS, TNT or truTV.
For fans that want to livestream the women’s tournament, they can also check out FuboTV, which carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. However, you need to pay an additional $8 a month for the Fubo Extra add-on to get ESPNews and ESPNU. DirecTV Stream also charges more for these two channels.
Viewers can also stream all tournaments on NCAA’s March Madness Live website or app. However, if you don’t provide a TV provider, then you only get a three-hour preview. March Madness Live recently launched a multiview streaming option on the web, which allows viewers to watch up to four games simultaneously. Fans can also stream two games at the same time on connected TV devices.
Men’s 2023 March Madness schedule
- First Four: March 14-15 at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV (See results)
- First Round: March 16-17 at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV (See results)
- Second Round: March 18-19 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV (See results)
- Sweet 16: March 23-24 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and TBS (See results)
- Elite Eight: March 25 at 6:09 p.m. ET and March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS and TBS (See results)
- Final Four: April 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS (See results)
- NCAA Championship Game: April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS (See results)
Women’s 2023 March Madness schedule
- First Four: March 15-16 on ESPNU and ESPN2 (See results)
- First Round: March 17-18 (See results)
- Second Round: March 19-20 (See results)
- Sweet 16: March 24-25 on ESPN (See results)
- Elite Eight: March 26-27 on ESPN (See results)
- Final Four: March 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (See results)
- NCAA Championship Game: April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC (See results)
Men’s 2023 March Madness results
First Four Final Scores:
- Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, Southeast Missouri State 71
- Pittsburgh 60, Mississippi State 59
- FDU 84, Texas Southern 61
- Arizona State Sun Devils 98, Nevada Wolf Pack 73
First Round Final Scores:
- Maryland 67, West Virginia 65
- Furman 68, Virginia 67
- Missouri 76, Utah State 65
- Kansas 96, Howard 68
- Alabama 96, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75
- San Diego State 63, College of Charleston 57
- Princeton 59, Arizona 55
- Arkansas 73, Illinois 63
- Auburn 83, Iowa 75
- Duke 74, Oral Roberts 51
- Texas 81, Colgate 61
- Northwestern 75, Boise State 67
- Tennessee 58, Lousiana 55
- Houston 63, Northern Kentucky 52
- UCLA 86, UNC Asheville 53
- Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59
- Michigan State 72, Southern California 62
- Xavier 72, Kennesaw State 67
- Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56
- Saint Mary’s (CA) 63, VCU 51
- Marquette 78, Vermont 61
- Pittsburgh 59, Iowa State 41
- Creighton 72, NC State 63
- UConn 87, Iona 63
- FDU 63, Purdue 58
- Kentucky 61, Providence 53
- Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70
- Miami (FL) 63, Drake 56
- Florida Atlantic 66, Memphis 65
- Kansas State 77, Montana State 65
- TCU 72, Arizona State 70
- Indiana 71, Kentucky State 60
Second Round Final Scores:
- San Diego State 75, Furman 52
- Tennessee 65, Duke 52
- Arkansas 72, Kansas 71
- Princeton 78, Missouri 63
- Houston 81, Auburn 64
- Texas 71, Penn State 66
- UCLA 68, Northwestern 63
- Alabama 73, Maryland 51
- Indiana State 67, USC Upstate 62
- Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65
- Southern Utah 72, North Alabama 50
- Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
- San Jose State 77, Southern Indiana 52
- Charlotte 65, Western Carolina
Sweet Sixteen Final Scores:
- Kansas State 98, Michigan State 93
- UConn 88, Arkansas 65
- Florida Atlantic 62, Tennessee 55
- Gonzaga 79, UCLA 76
- San Diego Stat 71, Alabama 64
- Miami Florida 89, Houston 75
- Creighton 86, Princeton 75
- Texas 83, Xavier 71
Elite Eight Final Scores:
- Florida Atlantic 79, Kansas State 76
- UConn 82, Gonzaga 54
- San Diego State 57, Creighton 56
- Miami Florida 88, Texas 81
Final Four Scores:
- San Diego State 72, Florida Atlantic 71
- UConn 72, Miami Florida 59
NCAA 2023 Championship Game Final Score:
UConn 76, San Diego State 59
Women’s 2023 March Madness results
First Four Final Scores:
- Mississippi State 70, Illinois 56
- Sacred Heart 57, Southern U 47
- St John’s (NY) 66, Purdue 64
- Tennessee Tech 79, Monmouth 69
First Round Final Scores:
- South Florida 67, Marquette 65
- Arizona 75, West Virginia 62
- Georgia 66, Florida State 54
- South Carolina 72, Norfolk State 40
- Maryland 93, Holy Cross 61
- Michigan 71, UNLV 59
- Notre Dame 82, Southern Utah 56
- Iowa 95, Southeastern Louisiana 43
- LSU 73, Hawaii 50
- Virginia Tech 58, Chattanooga 33
- Mississippi State 81, Creighton 66
- Stanford 92, Sacred Heart 49
- Utah 103, Gardner-Webb 77
- South Dakota State 62, Southern California 57
- Princeton 64, NC State 63
- Ole Miss 71, Gonzaga 48
- ETSU 81, FIU 56
- New Mexico State 51, UIC 41
- California Baptist 96, North Dakota 79
- Kansas 86, Western Kentucky 72
- Rhode Island 46, Boston U 40
- Columbia 69, FDU 53
- Massachusetts 73, UAlbany 48
- Georgia Southern 69, NIU 58
- Auburn 73, Tulane 58
- Wyoming 75, A&M-Corpus Christi 41
- Rice 71, BYU 67
- UC Irvine 55, San Diego State 45
- Oregon 96, North Dakota State 57
- Indiana 77, Tennessee Tech 47
- Tennessee 95, Saint Louis 50
- Ohio State 80, James Madison 66
- Miami (FL) 62, Oklahoma State 61
- FGCU 74, Washington State 63
- UConn 95, Vermont 52
- Toledo 80, Iowa State 73
- North Carolina 61, St John’s (NY) 59
- Villanova 76, Cleveland State 59
- Baylor 78, Alabama 74
- Colorado 82, Middle Tennessee 60
- Louisville 83, Drake 81
- Oklahoma 85, Portland 63
- Duke 89, Iona 49
- Texas 79, East Carolina 40
- UCLA 67, Sacramento State 45
Second Round Final Scores:
- South Carolina 76, South Florida 45
- Iowa 74, Georgia 66
- Notre Dame 53, Mississippi State 48
- Virginia Tech 72, South Dakota State 60
- Maryland 77, Arizona 64
- Utah 63, Princeton 56
- LSU 66, Michigan 42
- Ole Miss 54, Stanford 49
- Ohio State 71, North Carolina 69
- Tennessee 94, Toledo 47
- Louisville 73, Texas 51
- Villanova 76, FGCU 57
- Miami Florida 70, Indiana 68
- Colorado 61, Duke 53
- UConn 77, Baylor 58
- UCLA 82, Oklahoma 73
Sweet Sixteen Final Scores:
- Miami Florida 70, Villanova 65
- LSU 66, Utah 63
- Iowa 87, Colorado 77
- Louisville 72, Ole Miss 62
- Maryland 76, Notre Dame 59
- South Carolina 59, UCLA 43
- Ohio State 73, UConn 61
- Virginia Tech 73, Tennessee 64
Elite Eight Final Scores:
- LSU 54, Miami Florida 42
- Iowa 97, Louisville 83
- South Carolina 86, Maryland 75
- Virginia Tech 84, Ohio State 74
Final Four Final Scores:
- LSU 79, Virginia Tech 72
- Iowa 77, South Carolina 73
NCAA Championship 2023 Final Score:
LSU 102, Iowa 85