Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 users can now download the Peloton Watch App

Samsung announced today that Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 users can now download the Peloton Watch App on their smartwatches. Users will be able to connect their smartwatches to a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row and Guide and see their heart rate on screen during workouts.

After a user selects a workout on their Peloton equipment and opens the Peloton Watch App on their Galaxy Watch, a prompt will appear to pair the two devices. Users can tap the “connect” button to see their heart rate displayed on their Peloton equipment screen or Wear OS platform during their workout. Samsung says this new integration lets users track their fitness goals in real time.

The Galaxy Watch integration comes a year after Peloton added Apple Watch integration to all of its machines.

“At Samsung, we believe technology should help us lead happier and healthier lives. That’s a value we share with Peloton,” said Janet Lee, SVP of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics America. “This partnership embodies our mutual commitment to providing a truly personalized fitness experience for consumers. These new capabilities give users a more detailed picture of their progress, helping them achieve their fitness goals.”

Today’s announcement comes a few weeks after Samsung added temperature-based period tracking to its Galaxy Watch5 thanks to a new partnership with Natural Cycles that leverages the smartwatch’s temperature sensors to make better predictions.