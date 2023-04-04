Getting people to try new things IRL with Sarah Peterson from The Nudge

This week Becca and guest host Amanda Silberling are joined by Sarah Peterson from The Nudge, a startup that texts its users ideas of fun things to do in their cities each weekend. Sarah talked about the company’s origin and how they’ve built a system of local hosts that power the company’s weekly recommendations. She also talked about what it is like to build a business with your sibling and where they think the company is going. Plus, Becca and Amanda unpack where they think the startup could run into hurdles surrounding curation or customer retention.

Found has been nominated for a Webby! You can follow this link to vote for Found for the People’s Voice award in the technology podcast category.

