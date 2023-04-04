Apply now to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Do you have what it takes to share your expertise at TechCrunch Disrupt on September 19–21 in San Francisco? Then we want to hear from you — and quickly. Your opportunity to answer this call for content ends on April 21.

Apply to lead sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

We’re curating a group of subject-matter experts — folks who’ve done the work in the trenches — with deep experience in topics to help startup founders, builders and entrepreneurs increase their knowledge and move their business forward.

Do you fit the bill? Then apply here to speak at Disrupt, and don’t delay — the application deadline is April 21.

Choose your topic and select a format

When you apply, you’ll choose one of the two formats below and submit a title and description for your topic.

Breakout Session: Up to two people (including a moderator) lead a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A from an audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll be able to display a presentation and have limited AV capabilities. You’ll present one breakout during Disrupt.

Roundtable Discussion: One person leads a 30-minute interactive conversation for an audience of up to 25 attendees. There is no presentation or AV — it's all about organic conversation. You may potentially repeat this roundtable twice during Disrupt.

TechCrunch will vet each application and select the finalists who will move on to our Audience Choice voting round. We’ll post the topics, descriptions and speakers online. TechCrunch readers will vote for the sessions they would like to see at the event. The winners will present live at Disrupt!

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 call-for-content dates

Application deadline: April 21

April 21 Finalists notified: April 27

April 27 Audience Choice voting: May 1–12

May 1–12 Winners notified: May 15

This is a great opportunity to help others in the startup world build toward success, and it’s a terrific way to establish or expand your brand as an industry expert.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on September 19–21, but the call for content application deadline is April 21. If you want a shot at presenting live at the show, apply right here. And remember: Early-bird pricing is in play, which can save you up to $1,000. Buy your Disrupt pass, and join us in San Francisco!

