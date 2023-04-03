Welcome to Q2, Equity family

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Today’s recording was the first of our Q2 run. Welcome to the new tranch of 2023!

On the show today we riffed through the stock market and crypto sector. The gist? Shares are mixed here in the United States while major crypto tokens are not doing too much.

In startup news, Paris is cracking down on e-scooters after a vote, Zamp Finance raised nearly $22 million for a neat way to keep startup cash safe and yield-friendly, and Fourthline reminded us that applied AI is a sentence that we are going to say again and again this year.

Tesla’s Q1 delivery and production numbers are out, and while the beat certain expectations the results come after price cuts. It will be curious to see what the new figures translate to in financial terms when we get the company’s financial results.

And then this a16z-Saudi Arabia thing that was a bit weird to chat about, but we took a stab at regardless.

The show is back Wednesday and Friday, we’ll see you then!