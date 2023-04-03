Tesla’s silly new accessory is a big, tough home charger

Meet Tesla’s latest gadget: A home charging station that looks as futuristic as a Porsche hard drive from the early 2010s.

The Cybervault seems to be a Tesla Wall Connector in a decidedly Cybertruck-inspired case, and boy does it look tough in a promo video posted by Tesla on Weibo. The device is “tailor-made for the Chinese market,” an auto-translation of Tesla’s product page reads, and the vibe is silly hypermasculinity, just like Tesla’s delayed truck.

Tesla says the charging system includes a cable that detaches from the box and can be used on-the-go, but the protective shell seems like the star of this show. The automaker’s teaser clip shows the case boldly withstanding dust, water, a big rubber mallet and even steel balls — perhaps the same kind that defeated the Cybertruck’s windows in a 2019 product demo, Teslarati points out.

Cybervault Official Intro ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/et8BFeHk0N — ⚡️特拉风 🦔 TΞSLA Mania (@Tesla__Mania) April 3, 2023

Per Google’s auto-translation, Tesla says Cybervault is a “single-phase 220V charging device, compatible with all Tesla models, and the corresponding charging performance is 32A/7KW.” The charger weighs 13 kilograms (around 28.5 lbs) and its cable is six meters long, according to the site.

The page adds that the device comes with installation included and “supports plug-and-play charging, scheduled charging/departure on time and other charging experiences.” It’s priced at an equivalent of roughly $800 USD.