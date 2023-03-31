Burn, community, burn

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
AI? Crypto? Equity crowdfunding and former startup founders trying to bribe China? We had it all this week, friends, so please strap in and get ready for another catchup with your besties Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex. Here’s the show rundown in case you want to play along as you listen:
- Deals of the Week: How Seed Checks could disrupt early-stage fundraising, notes on StellarFi’s latest capital raise, and the end of the Lyft founders’ operational saga.
- All about Substack and its equity crowdfunding round, an event that we have lots of good things to say about, and one complaint.
- Then there was crypto. Let’s see: We WTF’d about the latest from FTX’s SBF, CZ is in trouble, and more.
- And we closed with notes on an open letter asking for AI development work to pause — ha — and had some fun with ChatGPT!
It was a hell of a week. We do it again starting Monday!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
