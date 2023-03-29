Hear Oma Fertility and Root Ventures talk male IVF challenges on TechCrunch Live

Building a company during the pandemic is hard; raising $71.5 million in the fertility sector, an impressive feat at any time. Today, Oma Fertility co-founder Kiran Joshi and Root Ventures Partner Chrissy Meyer join TechCrunch Live at 12 p.m. PDT to talk us through: building in healthcare during a global pandemic and how they stood out in the virtual world.

Unlike many other fertility providers, Oma focuses on the male infertility side of the equation. The founders’ created a novel sperm identification and insemination tool that support embryologists in the their process. Building a company with this level of regulatory oversight during a pandemic is difficult. Co-founder and serial entrepreneur Kiran Joshi will be sharing how he and the team navigated turbulent waters with their investor, Chrissy Meyer.

Chrissy Meyer is a veteran investor and hardware expert. Hailing from the likes of Apple, Pearl Automation, Meyer brings a wise eye to the board of Oma Fertility. She will highlight the investor perspective: how they made the jump to virtual first investments, healthcare investment in a crowded market and how founders should best communicate with their investors.

