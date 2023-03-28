Laid off? Snag a free Expo+ pass to TC Disrupt 2023

If you’re one of the many people caught in all the recent tech layoffs, listen up. We have a free Expo+ pass to TechCrunch Disrupt (September 19–21 in San Francisco) with your name on it.

Laid off? Free admission to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Downsizing, layoffs, reducing redundancy — however you phrase it — losing your job is a gut punch, especially in uncertain times. The good news is that an Expo+ pass will let you network with the tech startup community — more than 10,000 strong — at TC Disrupt. It’s the perfect place to connect, expand your network and look for your next (even better) gig.

Here’s how it works. You’re eligible for a free Expo+ pass if you’ve been laid off — from any job, in any sector, from any country — within one year of applying. You cannot be employed full-time, and you cannot be a full- or part-time student. We review all applicants, and if we have any questions regarding your eligibility, we will email you directly.

Between startup founders, CEOs, service providers and our partner companies, you’ll have plenty of avenues to discover employment opportunities. Here’s everything you can access with an Expo+ pass over all three days of Disrupt:

The exhibition floor featuring the Startup Battlefield 200 companies

Partner roundtable discussions

Partner breakouts/workshops

Event app (no 1:1 networking)

Limited Networking Events

Note: the Expo+ pass does not include access to any stage content.

How to apply for a free Expo+ pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

You won’t find the free Expo+ pass listed on the Disrupt ticket page. Instead, you must apply here. Don’t wait on this — these free Expo+ passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited. When they’re gone, there won’t be any more.

TC Disrupt takes place on September 19–21. It’s where startups go to grow, and where you just might rebound and start your next great adventure. So grab your free Expo+ pass today and come prepared to network with hundreds of great startups!

