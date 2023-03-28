Daily Crunch: Zoom’s new AI-powered features include whiteboard generation and meeting summaries

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

It was only a matter of time : Zoom doesn’t want you to stray far from its platform and has added new features, including email, assistant and calendar, so that it can go head-to-head with Slack, Calendly, Google and Microsoft, Ivan reports. That’s a lot of sparring. We hope Zoom is up to the task.

: Zoom doesn’t want you to stray far from its platform and has added new features, including email, assistant and calendar, so that it can go head-to-head with Slack, Calendly, Google and Microsoft, Ivan reports. That’s a lot of sparring. We hope Zoom is up to the task. RIP : Natasha L makes her case for why “Twitter is dying.” We won’t spoil it for you, but it involves a certain person taking it over. If you need any further evidence, only verified accounts will show up in the “For You” section starting April 15. Yes, the people who paid $8 for the blue check.

: Natasha L makes her case for why “Twitter is dying.” We won’t spoil it for you, but it involves a certain person taking it over. If you need any further evidence, only verified accounts will show up in the “For You” section starting April 15. Yes, the people who paid $8 for the blue check. More layoffs: Manish reports that GitHub laid off “virtually its entire engineering team in India as the Microsoft-owned firm cuts its expenses amid weakening global market conditions.”

Gotta love some solid startup drama, and Brian covers it in his summary of Turntable and all its iterations over the years: Turntable LIVE raises $7 million ahead of public launch, after years of co-founder disagreements and music licensing challenges.

We’ve all seen “Jurassic Park,” so we conclude that there’s nothing that could possibly go wrong from taking mammoth DNA and vat-growing mammoth burger meat. That’s right, a cultured meat firm resurrects the woolly mammoth so you can get a whole new (well, old) sensory experience, Paul reports. Personally, we can’t wait for dino-burgers next. Next step: Triceratops tri-tip, Stegosaurus steak and Brachiosaurus burgers all around.

Q1 VC results tread water, but that’s cold comfort for SaaS unicorns

As Q1 2023 draws to a close, Alex Wilhelm reviewed early data from PitchBook to get a feel for key VC trend metrics like deal count and total capital invested.

“The picture forming from Q1 2023 venture data is one of measured decline compared to the end of 2022,” he found.

“And March brought with it something akin to a boomlet in domestic venture activity, which could become an even brighter spot if the last bits of first-quarter data further bolster the month’s totals.”

If you’re a fan of listening to music without words while you work, as Christine does, then Apple has a treat for you. Apple Music Classical is now available for download and includes over 5 million tracks, Ivan and Sarah report. Tweet at Christine and let her know your favorite piece. Hers is “Isle of the Dead, Op.29” composed by Sergei Rachmaninoff. It’s a delightful 19 minutes.

Also in today’s Apple headlines is the launch of Apple Pay Later, which enables users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks without interest or late fees. Kyle has more.

Meanwhile, it’s time to take a walk on Amazon’s Sidewalk, a low-bandwidth, long-range network that the delivery giant opened to developers. Sidewalk can be used to connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices and “developers will be able to check their local signal strength on a map to get a better sense of whether their devices will be able to connect to the network before they start working on a product,” Frederic writes.

