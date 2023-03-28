Building Generative AI before it was cool with Angela Hoover from Andi

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Angela Hoover, the co-founder and CEO of Andi, a program that uses generative AI to bring its users answers to their questions. Angela talked about why she decided to launch Andi after a unique start to her career — working in construction in Australia. She also talked about why the company decided to focus on search results and what it has been like to build in a space where the hype has swelled in the past six months.

