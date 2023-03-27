Not all unicorns are in trouble, just a lot of them

Alex Wilhelm 9 hours

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. We had a lot of ground to cover today, so here’s the rundown:

The layoffs will continue until (investor) morale improves

How about we have a relaxed week? That would be nice. Something slow and calm to end the quarter? We deserve it, after all!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!