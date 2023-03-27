Not all unicorns are in trouble, just a lot of them

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. We had a lot of ground to cover today, so here’s the rundown:

The global stock market is mixed today, if leaning positive. Some concerns about global banks appear to be settling. In contrast, things are quiet on the crypto front.

Salesforce is getting a reprieve from certain activist pressure after it took a cleaver to its staffing.

The Silicon Valley Bank crisis is slowly coming to a close. TechCrunch has the latest on the sale of the former startup-friendly bank’s commercial banking operations.

In other tech news: France is cracking down on TikTok and other social apps, and some of Twitter’s source code made its way onto GitHub.

Finally, Turo is doing fine and could, ahem, drive us toward a reopening of the IPO market. Maybe more unicorns than we thought are going to be ok?

How about we have a relaxed week? That would be nice. Something slow and calm to end the quarter? We deserve it, after all!