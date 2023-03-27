Disrupt 2023 — we’re shipping a big new release

If the past few years, and even the past week, has reminded us soundly of anything — it’s that the startup world will never be predictable. To meet the changing startup landscape, we’re refreshing and re-imagining TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in a big way, with more of what you love and new ways to accelerate your growth.

What’s new at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023?

Industry Days

TechCrunch has created six new programming days around the most groundbreaking industries in the startup world. In these salon-like sessions, industry leaders will share their deep expertise, insights and trends within your sector.

At these shows-within-our-show, you’ll engage with smart, driven founders, and investors and members of your community, and have the opportunity to cross-collaborate with leaders from other industries.

Here are the big new stages spread out across this year’s Disrupt:

The Artificial Intelligence Stage:

Explore the rapidly expanding capabilities and potential of artificial intelligence; dig into the science behind the deep tech, the products it powers and the ethical, social and legal challenges that come with it. Featuring topics like biometrics, deep learning platforms, natural language generation, peer-to-peer network, reactive machines, robotic process automation, speech recognition and virtual agents

The Sustainability Stage:

Discover emerging technologies that transform the way we engage with our environment, impact society and how we move from place to place. Featuring topics like green infrastructure, new mobilities, sustainable tech, urban mobility

Dive into the evolution of monetary exchanges and follow the technology that is powering new ways of capturing and distributing value and wealth. Featuring topics like blockchain, challenger/neo banks, DeFi, fintech, NFTs and web3

The Hardware Stage:

Uncover the mechanics and code behind the machines that enable us to get things done faster, smarter and more efficiently at work and at home. Featuring topics like articulated robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), commercial hardware, humanoids, IoT/consumer hardware and interstellar technologies

The SaaS Stage:

Discover software-as-a-service tools that reveal insights, power productivity and allow creativity and efficiency to blossom within your organization. Featuring topics like mobile apps, cloud-based resources, collaboration tools, creator communities, developer tools, e-commerce, low code, recurring revenue and marketing tools

The Security Stage:

Gain the keys to protecting sensitive information and thwarting hackers intent on unlocking details of your business and your life. Featuring topics like data protection, information sharing, privacy regulations and risk management

Introducing the Builder Stage

You’ll continue to find top leaders and subject-matter experts speaking throughout Disrupt. That’s certainly true for the Builder Stage. It’s your new destination for business building advice and how-to discussions with experts who are deep in the trenches, ready to share their knowledge and answer your questions.

On the Builder Stage you can expect to learn how to build your early VC network, finding product-market fit early and negotiating your first term sheet among many other topics of immediate value to any founder.

In addition to topic-specific sessions, you can expect several fireside chats with today’s biggest founders and investors. With this new stage, Disrupt 2023 is reaffirming its mission — supporting founders, builders and investors across the entire startup spectrum.

New and more ways to connect

While the Disrupt event app remains an essential connection and scheduling tool, we’re creating more organic networking opportunities where you can experience moments of magic in a variety of settings.

Deal Flow Café , our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area

Enhance your trip to San Francisco at After-Hours Events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city

Meet like-minded travelers in the many engaging workshops, discussions, meetups and Q&A sessions in the expo

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge , where TC+ subscribers can network and chat with our writers and other special guests

Startup Battlefield 200 Returns

Last year, we launched the Startup Battlefield 200. By making the cohort invite-only, we transformed our show floor into a highly curated group of the world’s next big companies. It’s one of the world’s highest-quality company showcases and it’s right there inside of Disrupt.

We’re happy to say that Startup Battlefield 200 will return this year, and we eagerly anticipate the next cohort of 200 startups that will exhibit on the show floor — especially the top 20 who will pitch on the Disrupt stage.

TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program, one of the most coveted cohorts to belong to, consists of more than 1,100 startups that have collectively raised $13 billion and generated more than 126 exits. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to rise to the top? Submit your Startup Battlefield 200 application here before May 15 to be considered.

Final Thoughts

In addition to everything we’ve mentioned above, our partners are another reason to choose Disrupt. Companies like Brex, Hedera, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Mayfield, Visa and many others consistently deliver a high level of relevant content, educational expertise, resources and connection.

Disrupt is the startup world’s big tent. It draws founders, investors, CEOs, tech professionals, scientists, policy makers, researchers and entrepreneurs. It’s where you’ll find inspiration, gain knowledge, forge new relationships and find the tools to help you build your business.

Wherever you fall on the startup continuum — ideation, early, growth or late stage — we hope you’ll join this global community of makers building the future of tech in San Francisco on September 19-21. Early Bird tickets are now on sale through May 12 — book your pass here. See you there!