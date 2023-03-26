Pinterest is testing new ways to shop in Shuffles collages

Pinterest is testing ways to integrate Shuffles collage content into Pinterest, starting with shopping. Shuffles, which is Pinterest’s collage-making app, launched to the general public last November. Now, the company is testing the integration of Shuffles shopping capabilities on the Pinterest platform.

Shuffles will now have all of the shopping capabilities as regular pins. Users will be able to tap individual cutouts used in collages and see the brand, price, and other product metadata along with similar products to shop.

Pinterest notes that unlike typical product exploration, Shuffles bring an interactivity that makes the experience fun. The company says Gen-Z is curating fresh, relevant content, which is quickly making for a marketplace of trendy, shoppable ideas. Pinterest believes the high-density nature of Shuffles, which can include layers of product cutouts from multiple Pins, allows consumers to dig deeper and also connect to other Shuffles that include the same Pins.

“Pinterest makes online shopping feel natural and fun because it’s a core experience on the platform,” said Pinterest CEO Bill Ready in a statement. “As we continue to make it easier to shop what you see on Pinterest, we’re offering fresh new ways for consumers to browse, curate and discover products perfectly tailored to their taste.”

Pinterest is also exploring a new takeover feature for advertisers called “Pinterest Premiere Spotlight” that prominently showcases a brand on search. The company says the feature is designed to give advertisers a new way to reach users on Pinterest.

The company says 97% of top searches on Pinterest are unbranded, which means users typically don’t type a brand name into their searches on the platform. This gives brands the opportunity to be discovered as they help consumers go from discovery to decision to purchase, Pinterest says. In the coming months, the company plans to offer additional ways to help brands connect with shoppers.

Pinterest also shared some new stats about its Catalogs offering, which lets brands upload their full catalog to the platform and turn their products into dynamic Product Pins. The company says it has seen a 66% increase in retailers setting up shop by uploading or integrating their digital catalogs on its platform, along with 70% growth in active shopping feeds year-over-year globally.

As part of its most recent earnings release, Pinterest revealed that its platform now has 450 million monthly active users globally, a 4% jump year-on-year. Pinterest has been focused on enhancing the shopping experience on its platform over the past few years, and said during its earnings call that it wants to make every pin shoppable, including videos.