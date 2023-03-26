Oma Fertility to speak on building a better IVF experience on TechCrunch Live

Oma Fertility is on a mission to improve in vitro fertilization. The company says it accomplishes this by offering clients better technology, respectful care, and ethical pricing. Founded by Gurjeet Singh in 2020, the company raised $71.5 million over three rounds of funding. Chrissy Meyer and Root Ventures invested in the last two rounds.

I’m excited to have Gurjeet speaking at an upcoming TechCrunch Live event on March 29 at 12 pm PDT. Oma Fertility investor Chrissy Meyer is speaking at the event, too. TechCrunch’s Hardware Battlefield editor Neesha Tambe is conducting the interview.

Chrissy Meyer knows hardware. She spent nearly six years at Apple, where she was an engineer program manager for five years. After leaving Apple in 2013, she spent a year as an engineering program manager at Square before joining up with Pearl Automation, where she was a founding team member at the ambitious startup. She’s been at Root Ventures for nearly six years, where she writes $1 million to $3 million checks in seed and pre-seed rounds.

This is going to be a great conversation, and I hope you can join the fun. It’s free to register and attend this event. The virtual doors open at 11:30 a.m. PDT and the interview starts at 12:00 p.m. PDT. If you register, you can register for Pitch Practice and ask Gurjeet and Chrissy questions.

