Live sports streaming service Fubo adds MLB.TV after YouTube TV drops MLB Network

With Major League Baseball Opening Day starting next week, on March 30, Fubo announced today that it is adding MLB.TV to its lineup in the coming days. The out-of-market package will be available as an add-on for $24.99 per month.

The live TV streaming service already offers MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, as well as regional sports networks, local broadcast networks and national sports networks such as ESPN, Fox and FS1. Note that Fubo doesn’t broadcast TBS, so some games won’t be available for subscribers.

The news of MLB.TV coming to Fubo comes on the heels of YouTube TV dropping the MLB Network carriage after failing to reach an agreement with the league.

“With today’s MLB.TV partnership, Fubo now offers the most baseball coverage of any streaming company, on top of our already leading position for local sports coverage and our robust NFL and college sports packages,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo said in a statement. “Customers continue to vote for Fubo – we added more net subscribers in Q4 2022 compared to our peers in the space who reported – because of our sports-first differentiation delivered through a premium user experience. We are more confident than ever in our market position and believe that consumers will continue to choose Fubo as we head into baseball season.”

Formerly FuboTV, the company rebranded to Fubo earlier this week. The company claimed that the new name reflects its recent growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, it reported having 1.45 million paid subscribers in North America and 420,000 paid subscribers in the rest of the world.