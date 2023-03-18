Founders, don’t put all your cash in one basket

W

Welcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It's inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name.

It’s too early to fully anticipate all of the consequences of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse. But there is one prediction I am ready to make: Bank diversification is going to be a much higher priority for startups from now on. — Anna

A mostly ignored best practice

Whether you are an individual or a company, it makes sense to have more than one bank. Yet, many startups don’t.