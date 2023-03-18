Hear why AtoB calls itself Stripe for trucking on TechCrunch Live

Trucking is a vital industry and yet the majority of operations are operating on outdated platforms. AtoB thinks it has the solution and CEO and co-founder Harshita Arora says the company is essentially Stripe for transportation.

I’m excited to have her and Eric Tarczynski of Contrary Capital speaking on an upcoming TechCrunch Live taking place on March 22 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. TechCrunch’s Rebecca Bellan is talking to them about the growth and current state of the company. AtoB has raised $175 million over three rounds of funding. The latest was a $75 million Series B, which closed in November 2022. Tarczynski invested in this round.

Before founding AtoB, Arora founded and sold Harshita Apps after her app, Crypto Price Tracker, became an App Store hit. Forbes named her to its 2023 30 Under 30 list for the Manufacturing & Industry category.

Did I mention she’s just 21? Come to hear about AtoB, but stay to hear her story.

This TechCrunch Live event is free to attend. The virtual doors open at 11:30 a.m. PDT for networking and the interview starts at 12:00 p.m. PDT.