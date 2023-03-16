Wedding platform Joy will let you outsource your vows to OpenAI

There’s nothing more romantic than having an AI-powered bot write your vows for you. Earlier this month, wedding planning platform Joy launched a new OpenAI-powered “Wedding Writer’s Block” tool that uses AI technology to generate a draft for one of the most important speeches of your life.

The AI assistant is designed to help write vows and wedding toast speeches, among other “wedding-related wordage,” the company claims, like a love story for your wedding website or thank-you notes, or if you’re stuck on how to politely decline a wedding invite.

There are also several different tones that the draft can be written in. For instance, if you want to sound like William Shakespeare or maybe a pirate for some reason. The AI assistant can even write in the style of a therapist, TikToker, astrologist or pessimistic ex.

“Weddings are unique because they are a time to celebrate and honor relationships while bringing friends and family closer. At Joy, we always look for a way by which smart technology can eliminate roadblocks and make couples focus on what’s really important: each other,” Vishal Joshi, co-founder and CEO of Joy, said in a statement.

In a recent survey, Joshi claims that 89% of users found it “somewhat overwhelming” to begin writing their wedding materials. Twenty-eight percent considered using AI to jumpstart the process, he added.

While Joy’s Writer’s Block Assistant is only meant to be an inspiration tool, it’s wild to think about the people out there who might use the feature to possibly copy the AI-generated draft word-for-word. So, keep an eye out for anyone who sounds a little more robotic than usual. (Just kidding.)

Jokes aside, Joy’s new AI assistant is a sign that companies are integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into literally anything. Even dating app users are using the chatbot tech for messaging their matches — which we’d argue is a little much.