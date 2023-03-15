Practice your pitch with Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital on TechCrunch Live

TechCrunch Live records live today and tomorrow at 12:00 PDT, and you’re invited to pitch your startup. Called Pitch Practice, it should be self-explanatory. Participants have a chance to practice their pitch by presenting to another founder and investor. This week’s guests are fantastic too. You want their feedback on your pitch.

Participants have two minutes to pitch their startup to the guests, and they’ll receive four minutes of feedback. We’re not looking at your company per se, but rather your storytelling, pitch structure, and personal conduct. This isn’t a competition. Everyone wins with feedback from some of the best investors and founders.

First, on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m., TC+ editor in chief and Equity co-host Alex Wilhelm is talking with Mamoon Hamid, partner at Kleiner Perkins, and Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. The two are longtime veterans of navigating the Silicon Valley waters and can speak directly to founders who are uneasy about the future. What’s more, Huffington’s company is focused on improving employee wellness, which itself is a timely topic with uncertainty in the air.

Then, on Thursday at 12:00 p.m., TechCrunch’s top security editor Zack Whittaker is speaking with Andrew Reed, partner at Sequoia, and Christina Cacioppo, co-founder and CEO of Vanta. Cacioppo started Vanta in 2016 and has raised $202.95 million to date, including a $150 million Series B it closed in October 2022. The company is fascinating to me because it does the most boring but important work around compliance and security automation.

Here’s how to participate in Pitch Practice:

Register and join the show on Hopin starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 p.m. PDT. The first interview starts at 3:00/12:00.

Apply to present your company using this form.

After the 30-minute chat, selected founders will have two minutes to pitch, and will receive four minutes of feedback.

You do not need a pitch deck to participate.

We’re looking for startup founders who have a well-rehearsed pitch for an early-stage startup.

Not selected for today’s show? No worries; try next week. This segment is a regular feature of TechCrunch Live.