Get utterly roasted by Carrot Weather’s new chatbot with ChatGPT update

“Greetings, meatbag.” Carrot Weather, the snarky weather app that delivers daily forecasts, has launched a ChatGPT-based chatbot that delivers even more sass. The feature is rolling out globally today on iOS devices.

There’s a lot you can do with the Carrot AI beyond just chatting about the weather and getting insulted. Users can also play text-based games, collaborate on story ideas and more. The feature has a limit of five messages that users get for free. After that, you have to buy more via Carrot’s Tip Jar.

Carrot developer Brian Mueller explained to TechCrunch that you can even change the bot’s personality, such as making it sound more helpful, sarcastic, crazy, drunken or annoyed. Other personality modes include suave, funny, disgusted, bored, mobster, cowboy, pirate and more.

There’s even a mode that Carrot calls “Fake News,” which proved to be very hilarious when we tested it. See the response we got when we asked “Are birds real?”

The new ChatGPT-based chatbot is a part of Carrot Weather’s new version 5.10, which includes updates for Premium ($19.99/year) and Premium Ultra ($39.99/year) members like additional high-quality radar maps in Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nearly every European country, as well as expanding government-issued weather alerts to more countries and territories like Canada, Israel and Europe.

Additionally, Carrot Weather introduced more push notifications. For instance, Premium Ultra members in Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean now get lightning notifications, so they’re alerted about nearby lightning strikes.

There are also new NEXRAD (Next Generation Weather Radar) level 3 radar station products like Storm Total Accumulation to track severe weather in the United States. The features are only available for Premium Ultra subscribers. NEXRAD is a network of 160 high-resolution radars operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service.