Reddit has been down for hours

Social media platform Reddit is experiencing an outage that is affecting its website and app, according to the company’s status page and to whoever has tried to load the platform. Reddit has been down since at least 12:18 p.m. PDT.

The company has identified an internal systems issue and a fix “which may take some time to implement,” the company said. The fix was identified around 2:43 p.m. PDT.

A Reddit spokesperson wouldn’t share more information with TechCrunch about what caused the outage or how long it’ll take to fix.