Volunteer at TC Early Stage for a free pass to TC Disrupt

What’s it take to bring a tech conference to life? A village, people. Not to be confused with The Village People, but I digress. We’re searching for outstanding volunteers to support our events team and help make TechCrunch Early Stage, our one-day founder summit taking place on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts, an awesome experience for our attendees.

Whether you’re a college student focused on tech, marketing or event planning, curious about the startup world or interested in learning how to produce a world-class conference, fill out this form and apply to volunteer at TC Early Stage by the April 3 deadline.

Volunteer at TC Early Stage in Boston

We expect around 1,000 people at this event, and volunteers will handle a variety of tasks. At any given time, you might:

Help with registration

Wrangle speakers

Direct attendees

Scan tickets

Help with general event setup

What’s in it for you? Fair question. If you’re selected, not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how events are produced, but you’ll also have time to take in some of the many presentations, breakout sessions and roundtable discussions. Take a peek at the conference agenda.

Plus, because we appreciate your dedicated effort, you’ll also earn a free pass to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 — our three-day flagship event in San Francisco on September 19–21.

Volunteer spots are limited. If you want to gain valuable event experience, take in all the startup goodness and earn a free pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, apply to volunteer before April 3.

Not interested in volunteering but still want to attend? Jump in and save with early-bird pricing. Buy your early-bird ticket for $249 and save $200. Either way, we can’t wait to see you in Boston!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Early Stage 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.