Fire TV users can fill out NCAA brackets with the new March Madness feature

Amazon launched today its new interactive NCAA bracket feature on Fire TV, giving users the ability to create a bracket and track their progress throughout the March Madness tournament.

Fire TV users can find the feature via the new dedicated March Madness hub on the home screen or by saying “Alexa, fill my bracket.” They can then select winners for each stage of the tournament and earn points for correct picks. Fire TV will also let users see how well they do against other participants.

Similar to the dedicated Oscars hub that Amazon launched last week, NCAA basketball fans can scan a QR code to download their finished bracket and share it with friends via text message. You have until Thursday, March 16, to complete your bracket.

The NCAA men’s tournament averaged 10.7 million total viewers in 2022, so it’s likely Fire TV’s new March Madness hub will perform well with its users. Fire TV will also feature March Madness news and highlights on the home screen under the “College Basketball News & Highlights” row as well as on the “Free” and “Sports” screens.

Last year, Amazon stepped up its user experience for sports fans, launching a free sports highlights row and a dedicated “Sports” tab, where users can access everything sports-related, such as free coverage from top sports networks like NBC Sports and CBS Sports as well as paid content like live games and documentaries. There are even reports that Amazon is working on a standalone app for sports programming.

The men’s First Four games begin tomorrow, March 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch all the games with a subscription to live TV streaming services DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV. Fans with a TV provider can watch the tournament on NCAA’s March Madness Live website or app.