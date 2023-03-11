On cloud marketplaces, nobody knows you’re a startup

W

elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Enterprise cloud spend is holding up well, but large companies are looking into vendor consolidation. This makes cloud marketplaces an increasingly relevant sales channel for B2B startups. — Anna

Beyond the good news: Headwinds for early-stage enterprise startups

Battery Ventures’ state of cloud software spending report contained some good news for startups hoping to sell software to enterprise clients. Contrary to gloomy claims, “reports of the death of enterprise tech spending have been greatly exaggerated,” the VC firm said.

Our own Alex Wilhelm delved into these findings for The Exchange earlier this week and confirmed the good news: The sky isn’t falling for cloud software spend. However, there are headwinds ahead for startups because money just isn’t flowing as freely as it used to.