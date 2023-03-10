It’s the last day to save $1,000 on passes to Disrupt 2023

It’s come down to this, startup fans. Today’s the last day to beat the buzzer and claim the biggest discount on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21. Here’s a simple question: What the heck are you waiting for?

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Save now — go later

Buy one of these passes — General Admission, Founder or Investor — before Friday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and you’ll save $1,000. Take a look at what each pass type offers.

General Admission: Includes full event and networking access for all three days of Disrupt. Full price: $1250. Your price: $250.

Investor: Includes the General Admission benefits plus investor-only perks and networking. Full price: $1250. Your price: $250.

Founder: Includes the General Admission benefits plus founder-only perks and networking. Full price: $1775. Your price: $175.

Students and nonprofits: Beat the same deadline to get a deep discount. Full price: $275. Your price: $95.

What to expect at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

TechCrunch Disrupt is the epicenter of the startup ecosystem. More than 10,000 people from around the world will gather to learn, hear about and exhibit dynamic new technology, startups, larger industry trends and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job or a new co-founder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2023 are boundless.

During this savings countdown, we announced six new stages featuring industry-specific programming tracks, shared testimonials from past attendees, encouraged you to answer our call for content, urged you to apply to Startup Battlefield 200 and discussed a plethora of networking opportunities at Disrupt. Whew, that’s a lot — and it’s only March.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place in San Francisco on September 19–21, and it promises to be our biggest and best yet. This is the last day to save $1,000 — the biggest possible savings. The deadline is Friday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST. What the heck are you waiting for? Buy your Disrupt pass today!

