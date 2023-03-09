Social music streaming startup Stationhead launches new live commerce tool

Social music streaming startup Stationhead announced today that it’s launching a new live commerce tool that allows select artists and hosts to sell digital tracks to fans during livestreaming parties on their stations. The startup says artists including BlackPink, Niall Horan, TXT and 5 Seconds of Summer have already used the feature during live release parties on the platform.

When listeners make a purchase using the new tool, they will receive access to their downloads through an email confirmation or through their Stationhead profile.

The company says data from Luminate shows that its new feature accounted for 20% of BlackPink’s first-week digital sales for “Born Pink.” Stationhead also says the feature helped TXT achieve their first #1 album for “The Name Chapter: Temptation” by driving 33% of the band’s first-week digital sales.

“Live Commerce on Stationhead revolutionizes the conventional music buying experience by recreating the electrifying atmosphere of a concert, reigniting the excitement of purchasing music and galvanizing an artist’s loyal fans,” said Ryan Star, co-founder and CEO of Stationhead, in a statement. “Our goal at Stationhead is to make the digital music experience engaging for both fans and artists, and we’ve accomplished this in streaming and now, purchasing.”

Stationhead, which launched out of beta in 2021, has garnered over seven million total users across 200 countries. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, BTS, and more have use Stationhead to release their music and engage with fans.

The platform started as a way to recapture the personality of traditional radio broadcasts. Stationhead lets you turn your favorite songs and playlists into an internet radio broadcast. It’s worth noting that Stationhead doesn’t have a music catalogue, and users need to link a Spotify Premium or Apple Music account to listen to a full broadcast.

The startup raised $12 million in Series A funding last July. The funding round was led by Buttonwood Group Advisors and other industry-leading investors, including DJ, songwriter and music producer Diplo.