Talking trash with Matt Rogers from Mill

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Matt Rogers, the founder and CEO of Mill, a startup that helps its customers turn their food scraps into farm feed. The former founder of Nest talked about what compelled him to jump back into entrepreneurship after years of investing, why he decided to focus on food waste, and how they built the startup’s closed-loop system. Plus, Matt talks about how his days designing the original iPhone influenced his design choices now.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: