Reddit gets a TikTok-style feature that introduces a separate video feed

Today Reddit announced updates to its platform, including the test of a TikTok-like feature that separates text and video content into individual feeds. Dubbed “Read” and “Watch,” the two split-view feeds will allow users to switch from browsing text-based posts to videos, depending on their mood.

The new feeds are currently being tested but will roll out fully in the coming weeks, a Reddit spokesperson told TechCrunch. As part of the test, both the “Read” and “Watch” feeds will include posts that users are subscribed to as well as recommendations, at least for now, the spokesperson added.

The update is an attempt to simplify the discovery experience for Reddit users and let them choose the feed that they actually want to see (or read).

“By focusing on the core tenets of Reddit, new and existing users coming to Reddit will be greeted by better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces,” Pali Bhat, chief product officer of Reddit, said in an official statement.

Reddit wrote in its official blog post today that it also plans to launch updates to its video player to let users “easily engage in conversations while watching.” The company launched its native video platform in 2017.

Other updates coming soon to Reddit include a re-organized interface to decrease clutter as well as chat upgrades, storefront improvements and more. The most recent feature to launch was a new search capability, where users can search comments within a post on desktop and iOS and Android devices.

For the past few years, Reddit has incorporated video on its platform in many ways to try and compete with TikTok. In 2020, the company acquired a short-form TikTok-like video platform, Dubsmash, to integrate its video creation tools into Reddit. In August 2021, Reddit rolled out a TikTok-style video feed on its iOS app.

The company confirmed last year that it was exploring the idea of bringing more user-generated video content to its online discussion forums as well as a feature that would allow users to react to other videos.

A lot of companies have videofied their apps, including Amazon, SoundCloud and Spotify, which has been spotted testing vertical video feeds. Instagram and YouTube have also launched TikTok-style features, “Reels” and “Shorts,” respectively. Snapchat launched its “Spotlight” feature in 2020.

Updated 3/7/23 at 1:35 p.m. ET with responses from a Reddit spokesperson.