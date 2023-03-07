What you need to know about raising a Series A

Do you have visions of Series A funding in your future? A lot of hard work and preparation goes into securing your first round of VC funding. Early-stage founders are no strangers to hard work — especially those who’ve raised their seed round. But Series A prep is a different beast altogether. And economic headwinds always make things more…interesting.

Here’s just one example of how the two rounds differ. Raising seed funding typically centers on a founder’s big vision. A Series A, however, requires that big vision plus business traction.

And now for the good news. Josh Coyne, partner at Kleiner Perkins, will share his considerable knowledge on this topic at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. And speaking of Beantown, Coyne spent his college years there and may know a thing or two about being a young entrepreneur in the Commonwealth.

In a session called “How to Raise a Series A with Headwinds Against You,” Coyne will detail what you need to know about raising a Series A round under normal and less-than-optimal economic conditions.

Whether you’re preparing your startup for a Series A plunge, or you simply want to understand what it takes to secure this type of funding in a tight economy, this session is for you.

Josh Coyne focuses on investments in enterprise software and financial services. Prior to joining Kleiner Perkins, he served at Qatalyst Partners, where he helped advise on multi-billion-dollar acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and financings across a variety of technology sectors.

Just some of Coyne’s many notable investments include Epic Games (valued at $32 billion), Figma (which Adobe is in the midst of acquiring for $20 billion) and Rippling (valued at $11.25 billion). He graduated from Boston College with a degree in Information Systems and Finance.

