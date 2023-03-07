Google I/O returns to Mountain View May 10

Google just revealed that its annual developer conference, I/O, will be returning to Mountain View California’s Shoreline Amphitheater on May 10. Like last year’s event, the in-person event is set to be fairly intimate, though the company will be streaming the keynotes for free. In pre-pandemic years, I/O was a large event with multiple days of keynotes and workshops.

This scaled down event appears to be largely focused on public-facing talks, which bring key updates to Google’s various operating systems like Android and Wear OS. AI has been a cornerstone of the show as well, in recent year, and given all of the hype we’ve seen for service like ChatGPT and its own bard, I’d say there’s a good chance the company will be leaning even more strongly on the category at this year’s event.

Hardware, on the other hand, has always been a bit of a crapshoot. The budget Pixel 7a appears to be looming over the horizon, and Google didn’t offer much in the way of Nest smartphone hardware in H2 of last year, so that’s also a possibility.

Google notes,