Why hasn’t generative AI come up with something easier to say than ‘generative AI’?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This week Mary Ann Azevedo, Becca Szkutak, and Alex Wilhelm gathered to riff through the week’s biggest startup and venture news. A big thank you to Becca for stepping in while Alex was on leave, and a note before we dive into topics that Natasha will be back on the podcast next week!
Now, here’s what we got into:
- Deals of the Week: Divert’s $100 million round to tackle food waste, Trust & Will’s $15 million round, and what’s happening in the land of NFT sales.
- Boston: TechCrunch held a Boston City Spotlight this week, so we took a look at a few pieces that we wrote about the lovely city to our North. Boston for example has a pretty good list of reasons why it’s worth considering as a place to build a startup, and investors in the area are pretty hyped about its resilience.
- AI, crypto, and venture hype cycles: The crypto venture capital boom has collapsed; but is there a new AI bubble forming? Not in the way that we expected, it turns out.
- Amazon and Better.com: Of all the things that we didn’t expect to see this year, the latest Amazon-Better tie-up is up high on our list. We had more than a few thoughts.
And that is all we had time to chew on, friends. We will talk to you soon!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity's Simplecast website.
