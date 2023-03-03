You can’t beat student pricing for TC Early Stage

The Northeast, and New England in particular, is known for its plethora of top colleges and universities. These hallowed halls contain multitudes of future entrepreneurs and, if you’re one of them, you can’t afford to rest on your laurels.

Get yourself to TechCrunch Early Stage, a summit for early and aspiring founders taking place in Boston on April 20, and accelerate your startup trajectory.

The Price Is Right: Students and recent grads can experience everything Early Stage offers for just $99 (you save $350). Grab your ticket today! Go with another student, and the two of you pay less than the price of one founder pass.

Opportunities for students at TechCrunch Early Stage

TC Early Stage is the perfect place for students to supercharge their startup dreams. Learn the best way to build from seasoned founders, top VCs and subject-matter experts in all phases of the startup life cycle — from ideation and product market fit to funding, pitching, growth and more.

Prepare for a day packed with expert-led workshops and small-group roundtable discussions with time for Q&A, so you dig deeper into a specific topic. Here are just a few examples of what’s on tap. Read the full descriptions and find more sessions in the event agenda.

How to Turn Research into a Business with Pae Wu, general partner at SOSV and CTO of IndieBio, SOSV.

with Pae Wu, general partner at SOSV and CTO of IndieBio, SOSV. Be a Great Mentor, Find a Great Mentor with Lisa Frusztajer, investor in residence at The Capital Network.

with Lisa Frusztajer, investor in residence at The Capital Network. So You Think You Can Pitch? Heather Widman, partner at Building Ventures; Ginny Miller, investor at 1Sharpe Ventures; Neesha A. Tambe, Startup Battlefield editor at TechCrunch.

Whether you’re looking to meet other ambitious students, score an internship or post-graduation employment, find a mentor or a co-founder, or impress investors, you won’t find a better networking environment. Bottom line: TC Early Stage has the experts, resources and opportunities to advance your entrepreneurial agenda.

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place on April 20, 2023, in Boston. Buy your $99 student ticket and save $350! Then get ready to learn new skills, accelerate your learning curve and move your startup dream forward.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Early Stage 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.