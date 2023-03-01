This is fintech’s ‘Noah’s Ark Year’

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. Mary Ann is taking over while Natasha attends a summit in LA, and this week, she interviewed Mark Goldberg, partner and fintech lead at Index Ventures. Since 2015, Mark has spent his time investing in – and sitting on the boards of – financial services companies including Plaid, Persona, Lithic, Cocoon, and Pilot.

The duo talked about:

The party that was 2021 and the hangover that was 2022

Mark’s Twitter prediction that raised some eyebrows on Twitter

Why 2023 will be a survival of the fittest

