Monday.com opens its APAC headquarters in Sydney

Enterprise project management and team collaboration unicorn monday.com is digging deeper into the Asia-Pacific with the opening of its new regional headquarters in Sydney. Founded in Israel, monday.com opened its Sydney HQ two and a half years after it first launched in Australia in June 2020.

Monday.com recently marked a 76% year-over-year growth in the number of its employees in Australia, prompting the company to open its own space, said its vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan Dean Swan.

The company now has 13,000 customers in Australia, including Canva, Tourism Australia, Officeworks and Kmart. The number of its customers in Australia and New Zealand grew 122% year-over-year. Monday.com’s global revenue increased 68% year-over-year, and in Australia alone it saw about a 50% growth in revenue year-over-year.

In terms of localizing monday.com for the Australian market, Swan said it is prioritizing sectors that are especially relevant in the country, including retail, marketing, project and portfolio management, FSI and manufacturing. It also has local channel partners like Work Perfect and Upstream.

In addition to Australia, monday.com is focused in New Zealand, Singapore and Japan for regional growth. It also has an office in Japan, where its customers include Eisai Co. and Sony Biz Networks Corporation.

The opening of monday.com’s APAC headquarters comes about a year after it opened its first European headquarters in London, with plans to increase its headcount there to as much as 150 over the next several years.