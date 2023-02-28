TikTok launches ‘Sounds for Business’ to help marketers create engaging content

TikTok announced today that it’s launching Sounds for Business, a collection of sounds that are designed as templates for easy marketing content creation. The collection includes a mix of music, voice over and other sound cues to help small businesses create quick and engaging content. The company has partnered with Elias Audio Branding, a subsidiary of Universal Production Music to launch the new initiative.

Sound is a big part of TikTok, so it’s no surprise that the company is making it easier for marketers to leverage sound on the platform. Sound on TikTok sparks trends and creativity, and TikTok notes that if used properly, sound can contribute to brand awareness for small businesses.

“Sounds for Business are designed to help small businesses create easy, fun, and engaging content to help them show up and stand out,” the company wrote in a blog post. “With a track list of 10 custom sounds that prompt the community to show off their most popular products, packing and shipping process, reasons to shop small, and other directional queues, it’s easier than ever to create engaging content.”

The new collection is available in TikTok’s Commercial Music Library and can be used in organic and paid content to highlight products and engage new audiences. The sounds are cleared for commercial use on TikTok, so businesses don’t have obtain licenses on their own.

The new update come as TikTok has been furthering its push into the field of advertising and marketing. Earlier this month, added new targeting and boosting features for its Promote advertising tool. Given TikTok’s interest in asserting itself as an e-commerce platform, it’s no surprise that it’s looking to build out its advertising and marketing suite.