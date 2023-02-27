Apply now to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt in September

Do you have the desire, the expertise and the followers it takes to be a speaker at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 19–21 in San Francisco? Then heed this call for content, because we want to hear from you.

How to become a speaker at TechCrunch Disrupt

If you’re a trendsetting, game-changing startup founder, VC or industry expert, apply to speak at Disrupt and share your knowledge with founders, builders and entrepreneurs from across the startup spectrum.

In the application, you’ll submit a title and description for your topic, and you’ll select one of these two presentation formats.

Breakout session: Up to two people (including a moderator) lead a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A from an audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll be able to display a presentation and have limited AV capabilities. You’ll present one breakout during Disrupt.

Roundtable discussion: One person leads a 30-minute interactive conversation for an audience of up to 25 attendees. There is no presentation or AV — it’s all about organic conversation. You may potentially repeat this roundtable twice during Disrupt.

The Audience Choice application deadline is April 21, and we will notify the finalists by no later than April 27. Audience Choice Voting takes place May 1–12. We’ll post the selected topics, descriptions and speakers online. TechCrunch readers — and your followers — will vote for the sessions they would like to see at the event.

We’ll notify the winners — who will present live at Disrupt — by May 15!

Curious about the kind of topics that breakouts and roundtables cover? Check out the featured subjects from the Disrupt 2022 agenda.

Want to speak at Disrupt? Don’t delay — apply here by April 21. Show us what you’ve got!

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on September 19–21, but you can save up to $1,000 right now. Buy your pass and claim your reward today. It’s a smart move for your future and your bottom line.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.